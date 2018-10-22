Man accused of murdering his wife in Surrey

Rizig Bona, 44, charged with second-degree murder in death of wife, Anida Magaya, 42, in Surrey

Rizig Bona, 44, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Anida Magaya, 42, in Surrey.

Magaya was discovered dead Oct. 5 at a residence in the 16100-block of 110 Avenue.

Bona was arrested on Oct. 19 and is expected to appear in court today (Monday).

“This was a tragic isolated incident involving members of the same family and our deepest condolences go out to the family of Anida Magaya,” said Corporal Frank Jang, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

This is Surrey’s 11th homicide in 2018.

Jang said shortly before 2 a.m. emergency services received a report about an injured woman and when police arrived they found Magaya dead. He did not reveal how she was killed.

“Detectives quickly determined that this was an isolated incident and there was no risk to public safety,” Jang said.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB
Next story
Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Just Posted

Man accused of murdering his wife in Surrey

Rizig Bona, 44, charged with second-degree murder in death of wife, Anida Magaya, 42, in Surrey

Battling Brewsters: In Surrey, married pair enjoy the thrill of playing foes in ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’

Michael and Jacqueline Charrois hit the stage together in Royal Canadian’s dark comedy

Shootout winner gives Surrey Eagles win in Victoria

BCHL squad wins one of three games on Vancouver Island road trip

Surrey’s mayor-elect McCallum has big promises to keep

From estimated 337, 289 eligible voters in Surrey, 109,791 votes were cast for 32.5 per cent turnout

White Rock mayor-elect to focus on water, communication, OCP

Mayor-elect Darryl Walker says he doesn’t drink White Rock’s tap water

Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Two-part ballots now being mailed to all registered voters

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometres) from the storm’s centre

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Okanagan parachute accidents kills American

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

UPDATE: Helicopter ‘lands hard’ in mountains north of Pitt Meadows

Five people on board not injured.

Most Read

l -->