VIDEO: Man injured in Surrey hatchet attack

Paramedics helped a man in Surrey after a reported hatchet attack near Central City mall. (Photo: Shane MacKichan).

Paramedics tended to a man with head and neck injuries after police responded to a report of someone swinging a hatchet near Surrey’s Central City Mall early Thursday afternoon.

The victim apparently stumbled into the mall’s food court, at about 12:45 p.m.

The Surrey RCMP arrested a suspect after he and a hatchet were found at the bus loop nearby, and say the victim, age 50, and suspect, age 34, are “known to each other.”

The victim’s injury is reportedly not life-threatening. Police are still trying to figure out what brought on the assault.



