Paramedics helped a man in Surrey after a reported hatchet attack near Central City mall. (Photo: Shane MacKichan).

VIDEO: Man injured in Surrey hatchet attack

A suspect has been arrested

Paramedics tended to a man with head and neck injuries after police responded to a report of someone swinging a hatchet near Surrey’s Central City Mall early Thursday afternoon.

The victim apparently stumbled into the mall’s food court, at about 12:45 p.m.

The Surrey RCMP arrested a suspect after he and a hatchet were found at the bus loop nearby, and say the victim, age 50, and suspect, age 34, are “known to each other.”

The victim’s injury is reportedly not life-threatening. Police are still trying to figure out what brought on the assault.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR
Next story
Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Just Posted

Driver in alleged road rage shooting out on bail

Two guns were seized from the suspect vehicle which crashed on 200 Street

VIDEO: Man injured in Surrey hatchet attack

A suspect has been arrested

Mystery odour leads to dozens of calls

Metro Vancouver focuses attention on Border Feed Lot composting plant

Surrey residents make it big in January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award

Award given out by Sher Vancouver recognizes people making a difference in LGBT community

‘Legends of Tomorrow’ crew transforms Cloverdale United Church for film shoot

Crews set up a prop graveyard that can be seen from Highway 15

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Flu outbreaks hit Fraser Health residential care facilities

Health officials urging public to get vaccine

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

Dropping the gloves with Alex Kannok Leipert

Get to know Vancouver Giants rookie defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

No charges against Vancouver cop whose police dog injured suspect during arrest

A man suffered serious injuries to his arm when the dog bit him in March 2016

Most Read