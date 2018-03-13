Surrey School District offices. (Photo: Now-Leader file).

Mysterious stink sees Surrey school evacuated

Students at Adams Road Elementary school in Cloverdale had Tuesday off as a result

A mysterious stink at Adams Road Elementary school in Cloverdale Tuesday resulted in a day off for students.

Parents were asked to pick up their kids after the school was evacuated at about 9:30 a.m. as a precaution after a strong odor was smelled in one of the classrooms. A letter to parents said “authorities and experts” were called in to investigate.

Surrey School District Doug Strachan said the school underwent a “special cleaning” but whatever it was that was causing the stink has yet to be determined.

“There wasn’t anything found,” he said. “We don’t know, is the bottom line.”

Classes will resume Wednesday morning. The school is located at 18228 68th Avenue.

The bulletin to parents said four students and a staff member complained of “different minor irritations” and were taken to hospital to be checked out. “They are all believed to be okay,” according to the bulletin.

“A thorough inspection and evaluation by Fortis Gas and hazardous materials specialists took several hours before the building was given an all-clear into the afternoon,” it reads. Students were dismissed so the school could be aired-out.


