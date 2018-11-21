Surrey Councillor Mandeep Nagra. (Submitted photo)

New Surrey councillor is a newer dad

Mandeep Nagra’s son Kabar was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital, four days after the civic election

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the eighth, and final, in a series on Surrey’s eight newly elected city councillors. To read the preview on poll-topper Brenda Locke, click here. For the profile on community advocate Doug Elford, click here. To read the profile on Laurie Guerra, click here. For the profile on former RCMP officer Jack Hundial, click here. To read the profile on naturopath Allison Patton, click here. For the profile on the lone Surrey First Councillor Linda Annis, click here. To read about new Surrey Councillor Steven Pettigrew, click here.

——

Mandeep Nagra, 35, is a new Surrey city councillor and an even newer dad.

His second son, Kabar, was born four days after the Safe Surrey Coalition councillor was elected to office for the first time, on Oct. 20, with 30,083 votes.

The little guy was expected to arrive on election day, Nagra said, “but he decided to give me some time.”

Nagra lives in Panorama Ridge with wife Rajpreet and sons Aveer, 5, and Kabar, who was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

“Surrey Memorial and staff, it’s super,” he said. “That’s the one comment I want to make – super, super.”

Nagra is an owner of Fraserview Meats.

“It’s a family business my dad started in 1994. We have about eight stores now.”

The new councillor, sworn in on Nov. 5, has lived in Surrey for about 15 years , moving from Vancouver where he attended high school and college. He is also in construction, building single family homes for about seven years.

“Since I’m from the Indo-Canadian community, our community is heavily, heavily involved in construction business, and one of the biggest issues they face is the time it takes to get building permits,” he noted.

“So right now it’s about six to seven months, and during the campaign we promised that we will work with city staff and try to reduce the time to eight to 10 weeks and we are working on that. I’m pretty sure we can achieve that in the next six to eight months.”

Nagra helped Doug McCallum in his 2014 run for office.

“I was given this opportunity to run this time and I thought, you know, it felt right and here I am,” Nagra said. “I like Doug McCallum, his passion for the City of Surrey, and his views, his ideas.”

Being a councillor, he said, “is going great.”

While this is Nagra’s first foray into public life, he is no stranger to politics. His dad, he said, is a long-time supporter of the federal Liberal party.

“I have seen many, many campaigns in the past.”

Cultivating transparency and accountability at city hall, he said, is a “big thing we are working on, to make sure everybody’s treated equal.”

“We have heard a lot of complaints that there’s favouritism, that people are not treated very well when they approach for whether building permits or any complaints related to bylaws, so that’s another thing I’m going to be focused on, bringing equality and transparency into city hall.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Enbridge says it’s increasing gas flows in repaired B.C. pipeline
Next story
B.C.’s HMCS Edmonton rescues two more sea turtles

Just Posted

Free hospital parking a non-starter in White Rock

City considering task force to look at parking generally – Walker

New Surrey councillor is a newer dad

Mandeep Nagra’s son Kabar was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital, four days after the civic election

Surrey-based winners in latest STORYHIVE ‘music video edition’ contest

$10,000 grants for Destineak and Dani Le Rose

Over-budget bids cause delay of four Surrey school projects

Two projects have gone back out to tender, two awaiting ‘revised budget approval’ from Ministry of Education

Fees ensure patients have access to parking at SMH, FHA says

Fraser Health Authority hasn’t heard yet from city hall about pay parking at Surrey hospital

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

South Korean named Interpol president in blow to Russia

South Korea’s Kim Jong Yang was elected as Interpol’s president edging out a longtime veteran of Russia’s security services.

E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce sickens 18 people in Ontario, Quebec

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it’s working with U.S. authorities to determine the source of the romaine lettuce those who got ill were exposed to.

Trump defies calls to punish crown prince for writer’s death

The U.S. earlier sanctioned 17 Saudi officials suspected of being responsible for or complicit in the Oct. 2 killing, but members of Congress have called for harsher actions, including cancelling arms sales.

British, EU leaders to meet as Brexit deadline looms

The U.K. and the European Union agreed last week on a 585-page document sealing the terms of Britain’s departure.

Richard Oland was killed ‘in a rage,’ prosecutor tells son’s murder trial

The verdict from Oland’s 2015 murder trial was set aside on appeal in 2016. Richard Oland, 69, was found dead in his Saint John office on July 7, 2011.

B.C.’s HMCS Edmonton rescues two more sea turtles

Warship credited with a turtle rescue earlier in November

Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Maloney coached the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets

Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar

Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police during an investigation

Most Read

l -->