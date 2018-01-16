Damage to 152 Street overpass over Highway 99 Dec. 4. (File photo)

South Surrey overpass repairs to get underway in February

Schedule for South Surrey bridge works announced

Commuters and business owners frustrated by restricted access to the 152 Street overpass at Highway 99 – the result of damage caused Dec. 4 when an overheight vehicle struck the structure – will have to wait at least two more months for relief.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Tuesday morning that repairs to the thoroughfare are to get underway in February, “and the repair work in anticipated to finish in April.”

Replacement of the nearby Bailey Bridge is tentatively scheduled for May to June; the work is to start after the overpass repairs are completed, according to a news release.

More to come…

