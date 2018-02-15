Overpass update issued by transportation ministry

Work at the 152 Street overpass in South Surrey this week included installation of new steel girders. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)

The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure tweeted an update on its 152 Street overpass repairs Thursday morning (Feb. 15).

According to the tweet, all three new replacement steel girders were installed this week at the bridge over Hwy. 99, which was damaged Dec. 4 by an overheight vehicle travelling north.

The tweet also went on to say that work was continuing to complete demolition and clean-up this week before crews moved on to deck construction work.

Completion of the project, which has involved closure of northbound lanes and heavily impacted nearby businesses during the Christmas season, is expected by April of this year.