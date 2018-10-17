Police release video of suspects in Newton homicide

Randhawa was shot dead in a driveway in the 6700-block of 130th Street on Oct. 11

Homicide investigators believe they have video surveillance footage of “those responsible” for the Oct. 11 murder of Sumeet Randhawa, 30, in Newton.

Randhawa was shot dead in a driveway in the 6700-block of 130th Street just before 2 p.m. Corporal Frank Jang, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said several minutes later police located an abandoned stolen black Hummer H3 with Washington state license plates, in the 6700-block of 129th Street. “This vehicle was used by one of the suspects in the shooting death of Mr. Randhawa,” he said.

Jang said police through an “extensive video canvass” obtained video surveillance footage showing the Hummer H3 arriving in the 6700-block of 129th Street shortly after 2 p.m. with a blue Ford Focus close behind. Someone then exits the driver’s side of the Hummer and gets into the Focus before it leaves.

“We believe that this video surveillance footage captured those responsible for the murder of Sumeet Randhawa,” Jang said. “We urge anyone with information about the individuals and vehicles seen in the video surveillance footage to come forward to IHIT immediately.”

The IHIT tip line is 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).


