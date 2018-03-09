South Surrey overpass repairs ‘nearly complete’

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 expected to reopen ‘in the coming days’

The northbound lane of the 152 Street overpass in South Surrey – closed since early December – is expected to reopen ‘in the coming days.’ (File photo)

The 152 Street overpass in South Surrey is expected to be fully reopened “in the coming days.”

The transportation ministry announced this morning that emergency repairs which were triggered by damage caused in early December, when an overheight vehicle hit the structure, are “nearly complete.”

The overpass has been restricted to southbound traffic only for the past three months – causing frustration for commuters and area businesses alike; Highway 99 traffic has also been limited northbound, while repairs were being done.

Repair work got underway in February, and had initially been anticipated to finish in April.

A news release issued Friday morning states both Highway 99 northbound lanes will be reopened following reopening of the northbound 152 Street lane.

Work still remaining includes finishing the reconstruction of the concrete deck, sidewalk and railings on the bridge, then reinstalling the cable median barrier on Highway 99.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure thanks motorists for their patience while lane closures were in place to ensure the safety of travellers and construction workers during this necessary repair work,” the release states.