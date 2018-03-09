The northbound lane of the 152 Street overpass in South Surrey – closed since early December – is expected to reopen ‘in the coming days.’ (File photo)

South Surrey overpass repairs ‘nearly complete’

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 expected to reopen ‘in the coming days’

The 152 Street overpass in South Surrey is expected to be fully reopened “in the coming days.”

The transportation ministry announced this morning that emergency repairs which were triggered by damage caused in early December, when an overheight vehicle hit the structure, are “nearly complete.”

The overpass has been restricted to southbound traffic only for the past three months – causing frustration for commuters and area businesses alike; Highway 99 traffic has also been limited northbound, while repairs were being done.

Repair work got underway in February, and had initially been anticipated to finish in April.

A news release issued Friday morning states both Highway 99 northbound lanes will be reopened following reopening of the northbound 152 Street lane.

Work still remaining includes finishing the reconstruction of the concrete deck, sidewalk and railings on the bridge, then reinstalling the cable median barrier on Highway 99.

“The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure thanks motorists for their patience while lane closures were in place to ensure the safety of travellers and construction workers during this necessary repair work,” the release states.

Previous story
Surrey schools will have an extra Pro-D day next year
Next story
VIDEO: Inside look at Surrey biofuel facility that turns food to fuel

Just Posted

Surrey schools will have an extra Pro-D day next year

Surrey trustees vote to reschedule two non-instructional days and add one more

White Rock Princess Party changing hands

Event will be co-ordinated by Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

South Surrey overpass repairs ‘nearly complete’

Northbound lanes on 152 Street and Highway 99 expected to reopen ‘in the coming days’

Surrey RCMP looking for missing man who is visually impaired

Police say Danny Bayer, who uses a cane, was last seen near 103rd Avenue and 148th Street

RV resident disputes eviction notice

Redevelopment eyed for South Surrey Parklander Motor and Trailer Court

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

‘Trump doesn’t care much about the rules,’ says former minister of internatinal trade

MP Ed Fast spoke to farmers about NAFTA negotiations

BCHL Today: Prince George and Powell River close to moving on

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Trudeau confirms appointment of 31-year veteran Brenda Lucki as the Mounties’ new chief commissioner

5 to start your day

Chilliwack woman gets 4.5 years for tax evasion, babies welcomed in the legislature and more

Fight for autism diagnosis arduous for adults in B.C.

Public funding scarcely available for people over 19 with the disorder

Lower Mainland condo developer under RCMP investigation

Court heard that a builder violated his bail by flying to Mexico.

Former Halifax child prodigy designs origami robots

Erik Demaine thinks the technology behind his self-folding printable robots could one day evolve into biomedical devices

Most Read

l -->