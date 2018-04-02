Now that’s a backyard! Realtor Carolyn Glazier at Surrey’s Villa di Fonti, a mansion selling for $28.8 million. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk).

VIDEO: Surrey luxury mansion on sale for $28.8 million

Need a helipad, two lakes and 50 parking spaces? Then this might be the right place for you

It’s hard not to chuckle when real estate agent Carolyn Glazier tells you her client is selling their $28.8 million, 13,000 square foot-plus Villa di Fonti luxury mansion in Surrey because they’ve decided to downsize.

Compared to this place, that’d be pretty much every other residential property in B.C., and with very few exceptions when it comes to price.

“They’ve enjoyed the property and their grandkids have enjoyed the property. I think they’re now just downsizing,” Glazier said of the current owners, whose names she declined to reveal. “They’ve loved it; they’ve had weddings and events with friends and family there, they’ve enjoyed the property thoroughly.”

When you pass through the front gate, at 4552 192nd St., you can’t say you’re on a driveway — it’s more like a road, in the convention sense, and a pretty long one at that.

Built in 2014, on 76.85 acres, this award-winning Tuscan-style house is 12,600 square feet of amazing, by any objective standard. Billed as an “entertainer’s dream” and “the ultimate private retreat, offering elegance and grandeur,” it has a helipad, more than 50 parking spaces, fountains, an infinity pool, koi pond, putting green, ampitheatre, two lakes — one with a fountain and white sand beaches, the other with a dock and stocked with fish — a chef’s kitchen, caterer’s prep and carriage house kitchens, home automation with a geo-thermal energy system and a 10-acre vineyard. Not to mention eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and eight fireplaces.

“It’s won three major awards — one Ovation builders award and two Georgie Awards, one for best landscape and the other for best outdoor living,” Glazier told the Now-Leader.

Offers have been made, she said.

“We actually had three offers that were over list. They haven’t been put together yet but all of them were Canadian buyers.”

If you’re wondering what the gross taxes were in 2017, the answer is $11,481.

So start saving your loonies — you’ll probably need at a train load — if you aspire to call this place home. See more submitted photos below.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

Previous story
PHOTOS: Two police units crash in Surrey on Easter Monday
Next story
Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey luxury mansion on sale for $28.8 million

Need a helipad, two lakes and 50 parking spaces? Then this might be the right place for you

EDITORIAL: Looking for leadership

Politicians need to focus on issues that increase our income and reduce our outgo

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

VIDEO: Delta robbery suspect in custody after Surrey crash

Vehicle that allegedly caused the accident may have been involved in an armed robbery in Ladner

SLIDESHOW: PAN’s week in pictures

Highlights from this week’s Peace Arch News

Staying alive: Royals stave off elimination

Victoria forces game seven after beating Giants in OT at Langley Events Centre

Here’s how Canada’s national public alert system will work

An explainer on how telecom providers will push emergency notifications out to users

Demand growing for female-only ride-hailing apps

Female-centred ride-hailing apps on the rise in spite of hurdles, women say

Victoria hotel lifts man’s ban over seagull fiasco

‘The lamps were broken. The room was trashed. It’s a really funny story to tell 17 years later.’

B.C. girl wins dream vacation to review resort

Vernon’s Jayda Davis won trip for her and her family to Mexican resort; reviewed on YouTube

The thorny office politics of a shared fridge

Tale of missing fried rice sheds light on office politics and fridge etiquette

Teen trapped in Los Angles pipe for 12 hours

Rescuers managed to save the teen after he fell down a drainage pipe

Shambhala announces 2018 lineup

Claude VonStroke, Feed Me, Destructo on the list

Most Read

l -->