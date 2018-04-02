VIDEO: Surrey luxury mansion on sale for $28.8 million

Need a helipad, two lakes and 50 parking spaces? Then this might be the right place for you

It’s hard not to chuckle when real estate agent Carolyn Glazier tells you her client is selling their $28.8 million, 13,000 square foot-plus Villa di Fonti luxury mansion in Surrey because they’ve decided to downsize.

Compared to this place, that’d be pretty much every other residential property in B.C., and with very few exceptions when it comes to price.

“They’ve enjoyed the property and their grandkids have enjoyed the property. I think they’re now just downsizing,” Glazier said of the current owners, whose names she declined to reveal. “They’ve loved it; they’ve had weddings and events with friends and family there, they’ve enjoyed the property thoroughly.”

When you pass through the front gate, at 4552 192nd St., you can’t say you’re on a driveway — it’s more like a road, in the convention sense, and a pretty long one at that.

Built in 2014, on 76.85 acres, this award-winning Tuscan-style house is 12,600 square feet of amazing, by any objective standard. Billed as an “entertainer’s dream” and “the ultimate private retreat, offering elegance and grandeur,” it has a helipad, more than 50 parking spaces, fountains, an infinity pool, koi pond, putting green, ampitheatre, two lakes — one with a fountain and white sand beaches, the other with a dock and stocked with fish — a chef’s kitchen, caterer’s prep and carriage house kitchens, home automation with a geo-thermal energy system and a 10-acre vineyard. Not to mention eight bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and eight fireplaces.

“It’s won three major awards — one Ovation builders award and two Georgie Awards, one for best landscape and the other for best outdoor living,” Glazier told the Now-Leader.

Offers have been made, she said.

“We actually had three offers that were over list. They haven’t been put together yet but all of them were Canadian buyers.”

If you’re wondering what the gross taxes were in 2017, the answer is $11,481.

So start saving your loonies — you’ll probably need at a train load — if you aspire to call this place home. See more submitted photos below.



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter