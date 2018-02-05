Surrey RCMP investigation a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. (File photo).

Surrey Mounties launching pedestrian safety campaign

Last year 40 per cent of Surrey traffic deaths were pedestrians and 185 were injured

The Surrey RCMP is launching its “See and be Seen” pedestrian safety campaign on Tuesday in Whalley.

Last year 40 per cent of Surrey’s traffic deaths were pedestrians and 185 were injured, hence the campaign at “high-risk” locations.

The first intersection police will target is 104th Avenue and King George Boulevard, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mounties, auxiliary officers and other volunteers will be handed out reflective bracelets and offering safety tips on site.

“Officers will also be conducting enforcement and issuing warnings and violation tickets when applicable,” Corporal Scotty Schumann said. “The majority of our traffic incidents involving pedestrians occur when drivers are either jaywalking, wearing dark clothing, or not paying attention themselves.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility,” he noted. “Staying visible and making eye contact with fellow road uses is not just a tip, it could reduce your chances of sustaining serious injury or being charged with an offence.”

The campaign is being done in partnership with the City of Surrey, the Surrey Crime Prevention Society and the Insurance Corporation of B.C.

Karen Klein, local ICBC road safety coordinator, noted pedestrian safety “is a concern at night and in wet weather for nine in ten drivers and eight in ten pedestrians.

“When driving, we need to take a break from our phones, be extra alert at intersections and be ready to yield the right-of-way,” she said. “When walking, we need to help drivers see us by staying focused on the road and making eye contact with drivers.”


