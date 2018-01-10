Surrey’s Project Grinch lands 19 arrests

Thieves were targeted over 20 days in December

Surrey Mounties made 19 arrests, 18 charges were laid and 13 stolen vehicles were recovered during “Project Grinch,” a 20-year enforcement project in December in which the RCMP’s Property Crime Team targeted shopping malls looking for thieves.

The PCTT was assisted by general duty officers, the RCMP’s Bike Unit, Crime Reduction Unit and the Auto Crime Target Team as well as bait cars through the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT). Volunteers also helped through Lock Out Auto Crime.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said auto theft is “fairly steady throughout the year.

“That said, thanks in part to the public’s cooperation in keeping valuables locked away out of sight and intelligence-led enforcement by the Surrey RCMP, many project crime offenders got a lump of coal for Christmas.”


