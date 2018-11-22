Three Surrey Mounties receive awards of merit

They are Superintendent Shawna Baher, Constable Marcell Dehghan and Constable Jamie Rollinson

Three Surrey Mounties are receiving awards for meritorious service Thursday night.

They were among 106 police officers honoured at the 37th annual Police Honours Night at Government House in Victoria.

Superintendent Shawna Baher, who is now with the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP detachment, was recognized for “leadership in identifying the opioid/fentanyl crisis and ensuring RCMP officers were authorized and trained to carry naloxone,” a government press release reads. Naloxone reverses the effects of opioids.

Constable Marcell Dehghan “negotiated the safe apprehension of a suicidal youth intent on jumping off the Port Mann Bridge” and Constable Jamie Rollinson rescued a suicidal woman from the outside ledge of that same North Surrey bridge.

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin said the bravery officers and their commitment to the safety and well-being of the public “even at the risk of their own lives, cannot be commended enough.”

Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s solicitor general and minister of public safety noted that we rely on police officers to “do the difficult and dangerous work of protecting all that we hold dear, often without expressing the gratitude and respect they so deserve.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Mayor says city’s statement on ‘vexatious’ FOI requests wasn’t vetted by him
Next story
B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

Just Posted

Mayor says city’s statement on ‘vexatious’ FOI requests wasn’t vetted by him

White Rock’s response to freedom-of-information audit included elements ‘that didn’t need to be said’

Feds refuse to disclose details of Russian meddling in Canadian elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September that there was not “much direct interference” by Russia

Three Surrey Mounties receive awards of merit

They are Superintendent Shawna Baher, Constable Marcell Dehghan and Constable Jamie Rollinson

City of White Rock blames ‘vexatious’ FOIs, after watchdog expresses ‘serious issues of concern’

Freedom-of-information watchdog conducts audit due to high number of complaints

BUILDING BRIDGES: Walking a racial tightrope

Voices of colour need to be shared, writes columnist Taslim Jaffer

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

Canadian scientist names new beetle Jose Bautista

Entomologist Bob Anderson is an avid sports fan

Canadian ski star Erik Guay announces retirement

Guay annouced his retirement after hearing eteran teammate Manuel Osborne-Paradis had crashed

B.C. councillor quits a month after election, calls for audit of district

Joscelyn Barnard wants a review conducted into North Saanich’s ‘corporate culture and practices’

Exclusive: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Surrey’s free hospital parking won’t catch on elsewhere

Interior Health not looking to follow the Surrey model for regional hospitals

Most Read

l -->