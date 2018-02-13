Throne speech gets thumbs-up from Surrey Board of Trade

The Surrey Board of Trade has given a “thumb’s up” to the B.C. government’s throne speech, delivered Tuesday.

“The Surrey Board of Trade was pleased with the focus on child care,” Anita Huberman, CEO of the board, said Tuesday. “Child care affordability and accessibility to quality childcare spaces are necessary for employees to be able to perform at peak productivity, confident in the knowledge that their children are cared for in a safe learning environment. Household expenditures are necessary for a vibrant local business community. Both are necessary for family friendly community that supports andnurtures a healthy and engaged society.”

Huberman said the board is looking forward to hear what the NDP government has to say about child care, transportation, education and housing when B.C.’s budget is delivered next week.

Premier John Horgan said people are frustrated by “years of rising living costs, dwindling services and neglect by the previous government. Our government will take concrete action to give people relief from excessive fees and rising costs to help make life better and make sure people have the opportunities they need to succeed.

“Making life more affordable for people is at the heart of this throne speech,” he said, “and will be front and centre in next week’s budget.”

Horgan said his government “will make the largest investment in housing in B.C. history and take swift and broad-ranging actions to reign-in skyrocketing house prices.”



