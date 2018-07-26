Walmart Canada is planning to open a 300,000-square foot frozen grocery facility in Surrey in early 2022.

Walmart investing $175 million in Surrey frozen grocery facility

It’s expected to create up to 200 long-term jobs

SURREY — Walmart Canada is investing $175 million in a frozen grocery facility it’s planning to build in Surrey that is expected to create up to 200 long-term jobs.

The 300,000-square foot “fulfillment centre” is expected to open in early 2022 and will provide fresh and frozen food to 60 stores in British Columbia with a focus on sustainability and zero-waste.

It will also create up to 300 skilled construction and engineering jobs during the 14 to 18 month building period to begin in early 2021.

“This is the first site of its kind that Walmart Canada is building, as the company works to achieve zero waste across its operations by 2025,” said Alexandra Stuart, of Walmart corporate communications.

The Campbell Heights Business Park facility, the exact location of which has yet to be revealed, will feature energy efficient LED lighting and “intelligent” controls that reduce lighting energy consumption by 70 per cent and lithium battery cells to reduce power consumption at the site.

The refrigeration systems, Stuart said, will use “environmentally preferable” CFC-free carbon dioxide (CO2) and a HVAC system designed to reclaim heat that’s rejected from the refrigeration system will heat offices and provide radiant under-floor heating. Walmart’s fleet of vehicles travelling to and from the facility will include electric vehicles.

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner said the city is “excited” to receive Walmart’s application to build this project.

“As proposed, this major investment promises to make a significant, positive impact on our community with new jobs in construction, engineering and long-term staff roles,” she said.

“We are also pleased to hear that the projected plan for the facility features an elevated design with a smaller footprint when compared to traditional warehouse facilities. This is a novel, forward-thinking approach, in line with the City of Surrey’s progressive leadership in the stewardship of industrial land within the region.”


