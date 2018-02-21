White Rock councillor says circulating flyers are ‘total fear mongering’

Council critic Garry Wolgemuth says he stands by the information on the document

White Rock Coun. Grant Meyer says his political opponents have gone to a new low after he learned flyers were being distributed throughout the city that spread “outright lies.”

However, council critic Garry Wolgemuth – the man behind the flyers left on vehicles outside city hall on Monday – says he stands by the information that he’s circulating.

The two-sided flyer includes photographs of Meyer and Couns. Megan Knight, Bill Lawrence and Lynne Sinclair, who campaigned on the White Rock Coalition slate in 2014.

The backside of the flyer is dedicated to Meyer, who told Peace Arch News this week that he’s likely to run for mayor this fall.

The document warns to not re-elect the listed four incumbents because doing so will result in approval of “every” highrise in any location; continuation of the dismantling of solid-waste collection services; continuation of secrecy and blocking of information to public; continuation of cancelled question period;“wasting” community amenity contributions on projects such as the parkade instead of affordable housing, and increasing taxes and water utility rates while “lavishly spending money on ego projects.”

The flyer states Meyer is the “driving force” behind more than 13 items, including the parkade that is “$8 million over budget”; 30- to 45-storey highrises along North Bluff Road, and 6-8 storey mid-rises on Marine Drive, “if elected.”

Bringing the flyer to PAN’s attention Tuesday, Meyer said it is “total fear mongering.”

“He knows better,” Meyer said of Wolgemuth. “He attends almost every council meeting, as you know. I have no problem with someone wanting to have a healthy debate or disagree, that’s fine. But that’s very misleading and it’s wrong on so many levels.”

Wolgemuth, who told PAN this week that he’s considering running for council, said the objective of the flyer is to remove the White Rock Coalition from city hall.

“They won’t listen,” Wolgemuth said. “In a lot of these issues where they have hearings, there’s been hundreds of thousands of people opposed to it and they just go ahead.”

Meyer said that both Knight and Sinclair are quite offended by the “totally misleading” flyer, adding that he’s a progressive councillor who supports development if done “in a smart way.”

“It’s election time,” Wolgemuth said. “It’s time to hold them accountable. If they’re going to sit there and call you liars for putting out their voting record and track record, well I can’t help that. I don’t think that’s a proper response for a responsible councillor to do.”

Both Lawrence and Coun. Helen Father have also told PAN they have not ruled out a mayoral run. Mayor Wayne Baldwin announced last month that he would not seek a third term.