Work begins to repair White Rock mudslide

Repair design expected to help determine cause of slope’s collapse

Crews began building a temporary repair Wednesday morning after a hillside mudslide in White Rock damaged multiple properties Monday afternoon.

The City of White Rock hired a geotechnical engineer to design a temporary repair “to address public safety issues” at the mudslide site, near the 1100-block of Martin Street, according to a statement posted to the city’s website and emailed to Peace Arch News.

Following the incident, the city evacuated people from four residences in the area, “as a precaution.”

“The slide occurred on private property, however with the potential for the slide to further, a geotechnical engineer was called in to assess the area,” the statement, issued at 5 p.m. Tuesday, adds.

As of Tuesday afternoon, one of the four residences to the south of the slide – which settled against the Victoria Terrace (15015 Victoria Ave.) condominium building – “has been deemed safe, and those residents are able to return to their homes.”

The city statement says the next step for the property owners and their insurance adjusters is to hire professionals to design a permanent repair.

“It is expected that more will be known about the exact cause of the slide when this permanent repair is designed.”

White Rock deputy fire Chief Ed Wolfe told Peace Arch News Tuesday that the area impacted measured about 150 by 200 feet.

“They lost a chunk of their backyard,” Wolfe said, referring to the Martin Street home.

Aerial photographs of the damage shows that sections of fence and concrete slid down the slope, and a portion of the foundation of 1155 Martin St. is now exposed.

In response to a request Tuesday to speak to a city official about the work, city communications co-ordinator Ashley Gregerson said no one was available “at the moment,” and asked PAN to email questions.