Work begins to repair White Rock mudslide

Repair design expected to help determine cause of slope’s collapse

Crews began building a temporary repair Wednesday morning after a hillside mudslide in White Rock damaged multiple properties Monday afternoon.

The City of White Rock hired a geotechnical engineer to design a temporary repair “to address public safety issues” at the mudslide site, near the 1100-block of Martin Street, according to a statement posted to the city’s website and emailed to Peace Arch News.

Following the incident, the city evacuated people from four residences in the area, “as a precaution.”

“The slide occurred on private property, however with the potential for the slide to further, a geotechnical engineer was called in to assess the area,” the statement, issued at 5 p.m. Tuesday, adds.

As of Tuesday afternoon, one of the four residences to the south of the slide – which settled against the Victoria Terrace (15015 Victoria Ave.) condominium building – “has been deemed safe, and those residents are able to return to their homes.”

The city statement says the next step for the property owners and their insurance adjusters is to hire professionals to design a permanent repair.

“It is expected that more will be known about the exact cause of the slide when this permanent repair is designed.”

White Rock deputy fire Chief Ed Wolfe told Peace Arch News Tuesday that the area impacted measured about 150 by 200 feet.

“They lost a chunk of their backyard,” Wolfe said, referring to the Martin Street home.

Aerial photographs of the damage shows that sections of fence and concrete slid down the slope, and a portion of the foundation of 1155 Martin St. is now exposed.

In response to a request Tuesday to speak to a city official about the work, city communications co-ordinator Ashley Gregerson said no one was available “at the moment,” and asked PAN to email questions.

Previous story
More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017
Next story
B.C. senior care improving, still far below target

Just Posted

Work begins to repair White Rock mudslide

Repair design expected to help determine cause of slope’s collapse

Veterans take pension appeal to Canada’s top court

White Rock-based Equitas Society says soldiers injured in Afghanistan ‘deserve better’

Violent crime in Surrey fell by eight per cent in 2017, police say

Stats suggest robberies were down 21 per cent, while sexual offences increased by 34 per cent

How ‘The Miracle Mile’ impacted Surrey residents

Author’s talk to explore impact of the 1954 Commonwealth Games in a local context

White Rock parkade contract awarded

Cost of four-level waterfront structure projected at $10.3 million

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studios

Video: Team B.C. Scotties curling fans enjoying the ride

Entourage of Nanaimo’s Van Osch fans at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Body shops not to blame for ICBC’s financial issues: ARA

The Automotive Retailers Association is fighting back against accusations levelled against them

Retired players talk mental health with BCHL clubs

Nathan MacMaster and Steve Bull have fought successful battles with addiction.

Super blue blood moon from Haida Gwaii

Photos of the rare blood lunar eclipse, supermoon and blue moon event from Masett

Todd Stone, B.C. Liberals fire back at rivals’ claim of bad sign-ups

Party says all candidates had memberships rejected after audit

More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017

Coroner says fentanyl was detected in 80 per cent of those deaths

BC Ferries asks for customer input on how to improve Horseshoe Bay terminal

The company will gather feedback as they start to develop a new vision for the terminal.

#BellLetsTalk: B.C. family aims to remove stigma of mental illness

Four years ago, Ryan Donaldson committed suicide, passing away at age 17

Most Read