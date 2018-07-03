EDITORIAL: More than just words needed

It’s been a troubling few weeks in Surrey, to say the least.

First, of course, was the early June double-murder of two teenagers – 16-year-old Jaskarn Singh Jhutty and 17-year-old Jaskaran Singh Bhangal – in the south Cloverdale area. And then, on June 23, came the shocking murder of Clayton Heights resident Paul Bennett, a beloved youth hockey coach and operating-room nurse department manager at Peace Arch Hospital.

After both incidents – as well as the majority of those that have come in the weeks, months and even years prior – the words and phrases that come from authorities have been the same:

“Targeted shooting.”

“Not a random act.”

“The public is not at risk.”

The platitudes, of course, are meant to allay fears of residents who are worried that their city is becoming unsafe.

And while rumours continue to circulate – online, mostly – about the motives surrounding the two more recent shootings, any messages from police aren’t likely to calm the fears of those who live nearby, or even for those who live in similarly quiet, suburban neighbourhoods.

While police continue to work both cases – as well as two other non-deadly shootings in the Cloverdale area – and hopefully bring to justice those responsible, what has become clear is that the level of violence on our streets is escalating, and there is a wanton disregard for bystanders or the general public.

The shooting of Bennett, for example, occurred in a cul-de-sac that, neighbours have explained to media, is usually filled with the sounds of children playing.

It was a brazen act, and one that is likely to repeat itself until authorities – RCMP and government officials alike – can get a handle on the escalating gang violence that continues to plague the Lower Mainland.

Increasing the number of officers – boots on the ground – is a good place to start, but the anti-gang problems which have started in many schools, both elementary and secondary, need not only to continue, but expand. Parents need to do their best, as well, to talk to their children about the perils of gang violence.

In the meantime, police will continue to say that the public is not at risk – that much of this violence is contained within the illicit drug trade.

And while that may be true, it’s cold comfort for the families of the deceased, as well their friends, families and neighbours.