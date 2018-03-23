LETTERS: A moment of true happiness

Editor: Thank you to the gentleman and his girlfriend who allowed me to fulfil a 70th-birthday wish.

While out for lunch at the Washington Avenue Grill, they were parked in the parking lot in a beautiful silver Corvette.

I commented that it had been a bucket-list wish to go for a ride.

They offered me that ride.

It was one of the most wonderful experiences of a lifetime. The ride was amazing! A true happiness moment for which I will be forever grateful.

A big thank you to them both for allowing me that experience.

Jennifer Daniel, Surrey