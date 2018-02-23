South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg takes part in a press scrum, minutes after being declared the Dec. 11 byelection winner. (Lance Peverley photo)

LETTERS: A rights issue, not abortion issue

Editor:

How would you feel about a country that punishes its citizens for thinking for themselves – a nation where there are repercussions for holding beliefs that don’t align with those of the state?

I’m sure your mind automatically goes to the usual suspects. However, I’m not asking you about another country. I’m asking about Canada.

The Liberal government has offered grants for those seeking financial help for hiring youth for summer programs. However, these grants come with conditions this year. One such condition is that applicants support abortion (New MP has a choice to make, Jan. 26 letters).

This amendment to the application process has resulted in faith groups being excluded from receiving government resources for noble causes, including support for at-risk youth, food banks and homeless shelters. Many who manage these noble programs refuse to tick the abortion box, ultimately punishing those unwilling to deny their values.

Canada is blatantly penalizing its citizens for what they believe, and reducing the number of character-building jobs available to young people.

Is this acceptable in a country that prides itself in inclusiveness? Do those in office have the right to punish the electorate for their religious values?

This is not an abortion issue! It’s about freedom of religion, freedom of expression and even the freedom to think for oneself. Shouldn’t even a pro-choice atheist be outraged by this assault on our freedom? This is tyranny.

Because so many objected to the abortion amendment, the feds are considering extending the deadline for applications. However, they are unwilling to change the amendment itself.

I called South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg, who promised to present my objections to Ottawa. Although I appreciated his willingness to act, I warned him White Rock is not traditionally a Liberal riding, and that this constituency will react at the next election if he toes the party line.

I suggested that if his colleagues in Ottawa refuse to hear White Rock’s objections, then the only honorable course of action would be to cross the floor at the legislature and align himself with another party, or even become an independent. I encouraged him that this riding would respect him if he stands with us to protect our Charter rights.

Barb Blakely, White Rock

Most Read

