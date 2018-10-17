LETTERS: Blessed to have all it represents

Editor: With so much attention on our rainbow crosswalk, we thought we would add our two cents

Students speak out on having a symbol of inclusion and support right in the backyard of their school, White Rock Elementary (behind trees). (Contributed photo)

Editor:

With so much attention being given to our beautiful rainbow crosswalk lately (At a crossroads in our city, Oct. 3 letters), we thought that we would add our two cents to the mix. It is, after all, right in our backyard.

There has been more than enough said on the divisiveness of the crosswalk, on the cost of the cameras and on the true meaning of the six coloured stripes.

It’s sad to hear that something meant to show inclusion and support can breed so much ignorance, but that’s not what we want to focus on.

The rainbow crosswalk is a wonderful addition to our community. We feel fortunate and blessed to have it and all it represents so close to our school. It brightens up our day every time we see and use it, and hopefully provides a feeling of love and acceptance for those whom it was meant to represent.

The wonderful thing about kids is that we tend to keep our messages simple and clear. We are proud of our community, we are proud of our school and we are proud of our crosswalk.

Division 2 (Mr. Fryer’s class), White Rock Elementary