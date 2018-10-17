LETTERS: Election issues

Editor:

If you intend to vote, do not read further. If you do not plan to vote, please leave your comfortable chair in front of the TV, abandon whatever excuses that keep you from learning about the candidates, and vote.

We are so privileged to live in a country wherein we can vote without fear of being threatened or violently attacked. Unfortunately, all too often voter turnout is pathetically low.

Come on people, instead of passively doing nothing by just watching other people make decisions for you, exercise your freedom and responsibly vote in your civic election.

Loren Houldson, White Rock

• • •

I walk the Sunnyside Acres Urban Forest almost every day and am thankful for the foresight of those who saw fit to set aside such a wonderful, soul-restoring place to walk. In these days of civic elections, I am hoping that such foresight for all of Surrey would be maintained by those elected.

John Hardy, Surrey

• • •

An open letter to candidates.

The recent Peace Arch News described the great infrastructure issues facing South Surrey and some of the candidates’ replies.

I certainly agree that Surrey’s approach to infrastructure must change. So I am asking which candidates support the following:

• No more development along 16, 24 and 32 avenues until the roads are four lanes and other infrastructure is in place.

• Developers are charged the full costs of said changes to enable further construction. This would also include schools and parks.

• The city ensures arrangements with Langley to ensure four-lane roads though to Highway 13.

Hopefully, the mayor and council elected will strive to achieve this.

H. Lazar, Surrey

• • •

Re: Signs of the times, Oct. 10 editorial.

I certainly agree with your editorial. Indeed, it is totally inappropriate, offensive, stupid and annoying to see so many election signs placed on public property.

I was surprised to learn that the City of White Rock allows this and has no restrictions in this regard.

I sent an email to the city, noting the number of signs southwest corner of the Oxford and Thrift intersection is ridiculous and annoying, and I asked what the city could do about it. In their response, the city basically said that there is no bylaw limiting the placement of election signs in White Rock.

It is interesting to note that they have strict rules and regulations that apply to commercial signs, but the city’s own politicians are exempt and they can put their own signs wherever they want.

Adrian Picard, White Rock

• • •

Re: Voters lament in White Rock, Oct. 10 letters; Independent thought, Oct. 12. letters.

I have been involved with Democracy Direct before we even had a name.

A group of citizens got together because we were concerned with the direction the city was going and the lack of transparency by the mayor and Coalition. We attended council meetings and public hearings in hopes of being heard, only to come to the conclusion that decisions had already been made ahead of time.

We realized that if we wanted to help bring White Rock back to the citizens and local business, there was hard work ahead. We started writing letters to the editor, created Facebook sites where citizens could express concerns, two petitions, protest rallies and talking to people on the streets to get their opinions.

As the Oct. 20 election neared, this group became Democracy Direct. It was decided that the best way to get our word out was as a group.

The candidates for DD White Rock are all individuals who will vote independently. They do have one thing they all agree on and that is to “bring the city back to the citizens of White Rock.”

Vickie Darts, White Rock

• • •

For the past four years, I’ve attended virtually every council meeting and have seen the hard work and vision of members of the White Rock Coalition.

I’ve seen those in the audience make personal attacks, disrupt meetings and add nothing positive.

Civic politics seems to bring out the worst in some people, where nasty untrue rhetoric is used to create hysteria, fear and distrust amongst residents. I have seen members of the coalition respond professionally with measured thoughtful comments and policies which try to balance the issues that are never simply black and white.

Their conduct is in stark contrast to some of the extreme positions and comments coming from some of the opponents to the coalition.

Roy Baer, White Rock