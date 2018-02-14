LETTERS: How to end the madness?

Editor:

Re: Baldwin to end mayoral run after two terms in office, Jan. 26.

I would like to know what planet this mayor lives on?

He says upon his decision not to run again (which is good for him because he would never be re-elected) that he is proudest of his decision to buy our water system and be pro-development. Who does he think his constituents are?

He and his acolytes on council bailed out Epcor from an increasingly problematic water system and have allowed developer after developer to get what they want. Those are the people he is serving. Our water rates have gone up astronomically and I’m afraid to drink the water unless I treat it.

I moved to White Rock because it was a charming village by the sea.

Now, this mayor and his council cronies are inviting more and taller highrise developments by encouraging more studies (White Rock to study highrises, Feb. 7) that will disrupt the quality of life with the mistaken idea that community amenity contributions will make up for it! Especially after he touted CACS as the source of revenue for the unwanted parking garage.

My question is: What can we do to end this madness before we vote them all out?

It feels that we need to do something, and soon.

Sandra Byer, White Rock