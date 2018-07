Editor:

Re: Slippery slope of civic oversight, July 13 letters.

Regarding the sidewalks on 56 Avenue, I have lived there for 34 years.

They were built to flow with the landscape in keeping with our rural look, rather than subdivision look.

Yes, they are very old and could be fixed a little. Everything is slippery in the snow in the shady areas.

I have walked it in all weathers. Walk according to conditions.

Shouldn’t be too hard to figure out.

Maureen Temple, Surrey