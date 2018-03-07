LETTERS: More needed on MP’s invite

Editor: Re: The Importance of a background check, Feb. 28 ; End of the line for Surrey MP, March 2.

Editor:

I am puzzled about the kid-glove treatment being afforded the Surrey Centre Liberal MP, Randeep Sarai, who has admitted to being the one who invited a convicted terrorist to a Canadian government reception in India (The importance of a background check, Feb. 28 column).

Sarai cannot claim he didn’t know about Atwal’s sordid past. One can only wonder what, if anything, Jaspar Atwal ‘has on’ Sarai that would cause him to risk his parliamentary seat in such a foolish and politically explosive action.

I’m hoping the media pulls out all the stops to get at the heart of this matter, which seriously diminishes the integrity of our electoral system.

Paul Griffin, White Rock

• • •

Re: End of the line for Surrey MP, March 2 editorial.

I read the PAN editorial about the dreadful trip the prime minister took to India.

The idea was to go to India with some MPs and try to bind the ties to the largest democracy in the world. It did not go well after an attempted convicted murderer was invited to the parties that included the prime minister and his wife.

The Surrey Centre MP who invited Jaspar Atwal said he was sorry. He has to do a lot more, because now Canada is accusing India for all this upheaval.

It would have been better if we never went to India.

Mary MacDonald, White Rock

