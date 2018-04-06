LETTERS: Retain village amidst towers

Editor:

Re: Better ways to spend $1 million, March 23 letters.

I enthusiastically endorse letter-writer C. Schroedter’s recommendation that owners of the two highrises be persuaded to connect their buildings with a walkway-bridge at Johnston Road/152 Street.

This would give peace of mind by increasing pedestrian safety, shine a favourable light on the towers’ developers and free the ‘gateway’ funds for greater good in the community, such as the suggestions put forward by letter-writers K. Wuschke in the same edition and J.M. Chipera (More sense for civic dollars, March 30).

Whilst current highrise development has become a reality – with more underway – let’s do whatever we can to retain our unique village setting in a safe environment. If each developer ‘got this’ and contributed accordingly, we could have a more congenial relationship in the midst of towering growth, with community funds going to projects much more dire.

Dorothy B. Blandford, Surrey