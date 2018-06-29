LETTERS: Ridiculous way to spend

Editor: Re: Archway to be redesigned, June 6.

Renderings of the beautification of Johnston Road show it should indeed add improvement to a congested part of the city.

But a million dollars for an arch – for which no one seems to be able to come up with a design unique to White Rock (Archway review, June 27) – is ridiculous.

Before it’s too late, perhaps council should check with Peace Arch Hospital to see what they could do with a million dollars that would actually benefit the people of White Rock and might even save lives.

Ron Hotchin, White Rock

