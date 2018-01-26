LETTERS: Royally unamused

Editor: Re: Rocking the boat, Jan. 17 Peninsula Zoomers column.

Editor:

Re: Rocking the boat, Jan. 17 Peninsula Zoomers column.

After reading April Lewis’ diatribe regarding Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, I am left wondering if Lewis’s piece was an attempt at humour, or does she believe that this drivel is an acceptable article for the 21st century.

At this time of the “me-too” movement, she describes Middleton giving birth as “pumping out babies.”

The use of these words shows no respect for a woman in childbirth.

Lewis follows this up with comments describing Markle as half black and implies there are nude photos of her which may go viral.

These comments ooze with prejudice.

She then slips into gossip mode, critiquing people’s appearance as if she was in a catty coffee circle.

Lewis has hit a new low with her comments in this article.

Ian Routledge, White Rock

• • •

Has the Peace Arch News become a trash magazine?

If this is supposed to be funny, it isn’t, unless tearing other people down makes her feel better about herself.

This is nothing more than keyboard bullying and the writing is nonsense.

I found this article to be filled with hate, racism and jealousy. Glad that probably no youth would even read this paper.

I don’t know how anyone could have proofread this article and thought it was worth printing.

If this isn’t a step you do anymore, perhaps you should. Apparently you do with letters sent to you by the public, as it states, “submissions will be edited for clarity, brevity, legality and taste.”

Just the kind of negativity we don’t need anymore.

Audrey Silver, Surrey

Previous story
LETTERS: High demand for beach parkade

Just Posted

Video: Homicide team called in after two found dead in South Surrey house fire

Blaze started Thursday afternoon

Federal court kills bid to stop coal transfer facility at Surrey docks

Ecojustice lawyers yet to decide if they’ll appeal the decision

Baldwin to end mayoral run after two terms in office

White Rock leader sees ‘positive environment for development’ as among greatest achievements

Court awards Surrey woman $1.6 million in traffic crashes case

Plaintiff was taken by ambulance to hospital on a stretcher, with a neck collar on.

Mayors’ Council reaffirms commitment to transportation plan, including Surrey LRT

Metro Vancouver mayors call on province to confirm its 40 per cent funding share ‘as soon as possible’

Unexpected noise, pollution and machinery frustrate White Rock business owners

Russell Avenue merchants say they received no advance notice

Maple Ridge pooch spends agonizing minutes in wildlife trap

Owner finds her on the floor, with jaws around its neck

Ottawa punishing people for different values: Conservative

Summer jobs program not about abortion issue: Ruimy

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders

Larry Ronald Amero and Dean Michael Wiwchar have been arrested

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

Most Read