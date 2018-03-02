Workers return to clean up and debris and mark stumps Monday after chainsaws started at 4:45 a.m. Sunday to remove trees. (Tracy Holmes photo)

LETTERS: ‘The city might have prepared us’

Editor: Re: Upset over early-morn tree cutting, Feb. 28.

Editor:

What a shock to wake up on Sunday morning to discover that all 30 of the maple trees lining Johnston Road between Thrift Avenue and 16 Avenue had been cut down and removed in the dark of night (Upset over early-morn tree cutting, Feb. 28).

All that remained were the large stumps of these majestic old trees and bits of wood shavings.

It was heartbreaking and very reminiscent of the horror of discovering that the hillside of the East Beach had also been clearcut without warning just a few years ago (Bluff clearcut catches many off guard, May 13, 2015).

I continue to be astounded at the utter and complete disregard of our city council to the concerns and feelings of its constituents. While they may have been within their rights to cut down our trees – over the objections of many – they might have warned and prepared us.

It seems that in their arrogance they just don’t care enough to bother.

This council has certainly left its mark on our city by the sea. Our beautiful trees are being replaced with parades and highrises and the prospect of a strip club. The vision this city council has for our city does certainly not align with that of the majority of its citizens. I doubt very much that any of them will be re-elected this year. I certainly won’t be voting for them.

Cathy Bridges, White Rock

• • •

I just returned from doing my shopping and words are insufficient to express my dismay, anger, disgust, sadness and helplessness at the sight I came upon when walking down Johnston Road between Russell and 16 Avenue.

At first, I could not determine why, all of a sudden, I got this impression of wasteland, this eerie, deserted look on the streets and sidewalk. Then I realized every single tree has been cut down.

I thought only some were to come down because of the construction adjacent to the Royal Bank – but no, all trees, on both sides of the road.

I guess hope really is the first step down the road to disappointment.

The City of White Rock gets uglier by the day. What should be a vibrant interesting commercial core looks like a hideous, abandoned town waiting for a miracle to resurrect it. That’s the master plan behind the clearcut frenzy, I guess. Well, we will now go from ugly wasteland to ugly cement towers.

Shame on you, city hall! Not only is this treeless area now ugly and sad-looking, but those oxygen-producing trees that could have mitigated all those fumes we will ingest with all this new traffic have all been insensitively and insensibly cut down.

If we’re lucky, I suppose, there will be a few token saplings planted so that in a decade or two there might be some visible greenery on the main drag…

Lynda Hornby, White Rock

Previous story
EDITORIAL: End of the line for Surrey MP

Just Posted

White Rock apologizes for not being able to save ‘Empress Tree’ in Memorial Park

City says shallow roots extended further than expected.

Metro support vital to plan for South Surrey’s Hazelmere Valley

Regional public hearing to be set following draft amendment bylaw

Clayton student approached by man ‘committing an indecent act,’ says principal

Surrey RCMP investigating after Grade 12 student allegedly approached on Feb. 28

Surrey’s Meghan Agosta had puck on her stick when Canada scored silver medal

Team Canada vet recalls shootout moment when Americans won gold at Olympics

‘Clarity’ sought on tree-permit accusation

Lack of consultation on South Surrey project criticized

Photos: Snow day

Residents took advantage of winter weather

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

WHL Rookie of the Month Bowen Byram, 16, a Giant on Vancouver’s blue-line

Barely old enough to drive, young rearguard already a Western Hockey League force

Most Read

l -->