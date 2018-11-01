LETTERS: Young words are wise words

Editor: Re: Blessed to have all it represents, Oct. 17 letters.

Editor:

Re: Blessed to have all it represents, Oct. 17 letters.

The students of Mr. Fryer’s class at White Rock Elementary have much to be proud of for their letter in support of the rainbow crosswalk. Good for you!

It warms my heart and is especially welcome at a time when Christian churches have formed the West Coast Christian Accord to oppose the directive that all schools include sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in their anti-bullying policies and codes of conduct.

To bolster their opposition to SOGI-123, the accord lists 14 articles that “provide a biblical statement on the supremacy of Christ, the authority of scripture, salvation, marriage, sexual orientation and gender identity.”

I Googled it. It was like I had fallen into an Allah rant without the bloodshed. We are each entitled to our beliefs, but when anyone uses the Bible, God and Jesus to keep fear in place, I am compelled to defend all three.

The Bible was written by human beings. Need I say more? While in many ways lovingly inspirational, its flagrant contradictions can hardly be taken as accurately historical, much less as “the word of God” in every instance. When will we stop using it as a whip to drive home our own biases?

Growing up in the United Church, I was taught that God gave us free will. It is our sovereign right. To claim that this self-same Deity would then act contrary to its own directive by laying down rules regarding gender identity (or anything else) makes no sense. Either we have free will, or we don’t. To have it means to choose what we think works for us and then choose different if it doesn’t. The Creator is both male and female, and yet neither. Sexuality is fluid, as is life. Are we made in God’s image, or not? We can’t have it both ways.

As for Jesus, we can’t even get his name right. To accept unchallenged the censored story of his life and mission is to do him a great disservice. He was so much more. To call him Messiah and then ignore his greatest free will message of inclusion and brotherly love is sacrilege. For WCAA parents who don’t want their children taught transgenderism to invoke his name in support of their cause is to have no understanding of him at all.

All truth passes through three phases: first, it is ridiculed; second, it is violently opposed; third, it is accepted as self-evident. Are we there yet?

With kids like those in Mr. Fryer’s class who are often wiser than the chaos around them, we may get there sooner than we think. Out of the mouth of babes. I thank God for them.

Maureen Kerr, Surrey

Previous story
COLUMN: More to curbing crime than switching forces

Just Posted

South Surrey RV residents dispute legality of eviction

Parklander resident says property owners ‘treat us like garbage’

Police watchdog investigating two officer-related incidents in Surrey

The incidents occurred on Oct. 28 and 29

Surrey school’s student election offers sweet lesson in politics

Young candidates’ campaigns feature big promises of more field trips, laptops and candy

Surrey remembrance ceremony to be held at Cloverdale Cenotaph

Surrey ceremony will mark 100th anniversary of First World War armistice

Surrey man banned from involvement in securities transactions

BCSC decision related to fraud that resulted in more than $1.5 million in losses for investors

TransLink to spend nearly $10,000 to outfit buses with Kevlar ‘tire socks’

Officials say the system is more efficient than buying heavier-duty winter tires

Order from Starbucks’ seasonal menu, get a free reusable cup

This one-day only promotion is an attempt to reduce environmental impact

Horgan says he voted yes on proportional representation

Premier Horgan says he’s already mailed-in his electoral reform ballot

3 shipyards set to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

The decision by the federal government was met with mixed reaction

Advocate dies ‘peacefully’ after plea for changes to Canada’s assisted-death law

Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering

Carbon price not exempt from GST

Ottawa doesn’t intend to account for GST revenues in its rebate program

B.C. pharmacists to undergo specialized opioid training

The goal is to reduce the stigma and improve education for pharmacists at a community level

Storyhive looking to fund Indigenous filmmakers

Storyhive calls for creators to apply for first-ever Indigenous Storyteller Edition

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

Most Read

l -->